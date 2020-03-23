Global Digital Isolators Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Digital Isolators Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 130 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.

While digital isolators only work with digital signals, they are frequently used to transfer digitised versions of analogue signals. The resulting signal chain will have better bandwidth, accuracy and linearity in comparison to an optocoupler based system. Optocouplers have inherent non-linearity and high unit to unit variations (+- 50% of your signal), so the circuit will need to immune to these variations or each unit individually calibrated.

Multiplexing digital channels across a single digital isolator path can be achieved very easily, which in turn simplifies the circuit and results in a net cost saving in-spite of using a more expensive isolation technology. In short, digital isolators are a superior to optocouplers in almost every regard.

The technical barriers of Digital Isolators are high, and the Digital Isolators manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 35% of global Digital Isolators are consumption in USA; some of the key players in this market are Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Vicor, Rhopoint Components, NVE, ROHM and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Digital Isolators raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Digital Isolators.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

In USA, Digital Isolators manufactures mainly include Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated and others. As the same time, in USA market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Silicon Labs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Isolators market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 360 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Isolators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Isolators market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Isolators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

