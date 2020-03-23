Global Discrete Power Device Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Discrete Power Device Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Discrete Power Device Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, either passive (resistor, capacitor, inductor, diode) or active (transistor or vacuum tube), other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive and transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. In this report, the transistor, diodes and tryristors are counted.

Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

The market for Discrete Power Device divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 13.88%. In the North America, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 16.59 %. The market in Asia Pacific Discrete Power Device accounted for 63.11%, in South America 2.89%, and in the Middle East and Africa 3.53%.

The world’s largest application of Discrete Power Device is in the Automotive and Transportation sector, accounted for 36.60%, followed by Consumer electronics with 27.01%, Industrial with 19.42% and Communications with 5.34%.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

IXYS Corporation

Segmentation by product type:

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors

Segmentation by application:

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Discrete Power Device consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Discrete Power Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Discrete Power Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Discrete Power Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Discrete Power Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

