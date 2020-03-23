Global Ear-Based Hearing Aids Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A hearing aid or deaf aid is an electroacoustic device which is designed to amplify sound for the wearer, usually with the aim of making speech more intelligible, and to correct impaired hearing as measured by audiometry. Different types of hearing aids are made to accommodate different types of hearing loss.

In the last several years, global market of Ear-Based Hearing Aids developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.38% during 2013 to 2018. In 2017, global revenue of Ear-Based Hearing Aids is nearly 7100 M USD; the actual sales are about 14500 K Unit.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ear-Based Hearing Aids market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10400 million by 2024, from US$ 7570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ear-Based Hearing Aids business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ear-Based Hearing Aids market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ear-Based Hearing Aids value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Primary Type

Rechargeable Type

Segmentation by application:

Congenital

Hearing Loss in Elderly

Acquired Trauma

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sonova

William Demant

Sivantos

GN ReSound

Widex

Starkey

Rion

Audina Hearing Instruments

Sebotek Hearing Systems

Microson

Horentek

Audicus

Arphi Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

