Global Elderly Care Market – Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, an Key Company Profiled : Koninklijke Philips N.V, RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. and BAYADA Home Health Care. Hanami Residential, EXTENDICARE, Amedisy

Global Elderly Care Market is expected to reach USD 1,692,117.41 million by 2025 from USD 1,032,102.99 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecastby 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast by 2025.

Key Points: Global Elderly Care Market

In 2017, the global elderly care market is dominated by OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. with market share of 22.1%, followed by Koninklijke Philips N.V. 17.5%, Air Liquide 17.9%, B. Braun Melsungen AG 13.0%, and others 29.6%.

The products segment is dominating the global elderly care market.

Products segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

Global Elderly Care Market report analysis

The global elderly care market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the Market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment’s, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restrain for the market. The report also educates about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations. The report also focuses on all the recent industry trends.

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Elderly Care Market To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Global Elderly Care Market is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Top Key Players Covered In This Report: The global elderly care market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Koninklijke Philips N.V. dominated the elderly care market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. and BAYADA Home Health Care. Other players in this market include are Hanami Residential, EXTENDICARE, Amedisy, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Almost Family, Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Compassus, Econ Healthcare Group, Trinity Health, St Luke's Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Interim HealthCare, United Medicare Pte Ltd, Exceptional Living Centers among others. Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Koninklijke Philips N.V., founded in 1891 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics and HealthTech other segments. Additionally, the company offers healthcare information technology (IT), clinical, and visualization and quantification informatics solutions for radiology, cardiology, and oncology departments; universal data management solutions, picture archiving and communication systems, and integrated electronic medical record systems; clinical and hospital IT platforms; technology-enabled monitoring and intervention, actionable program, cloud-based, and population health management software solutions. The company had its presence in Netherlands, U.S., Germany, Japan, India, France, China and other international Countries. The research and development centre of Koninklijke Philips N.V. is in Cambridge, U.S. Right at Home LLC.: Right at Home LLC, founded in 1995 offers in-home care services for seniors and disabled adults. It offers services such as Alzheimer's Care, Companionship, Physical Assistance and Respite Care. The company is completely engaged in providing services for senior citizens. The company has its associations with ALCA ageing, life care association, Home care association of America, Parkinson Foundation to support elderly care. The company is based in Nebraska, U.S. and it has its presence in Canada, U.K. China, Ireland, Netherlands, Japan, Australia and U.S. BAYADA Home Health Care: BAYADA Home Health Care, founded in 1975 based in New Jersey, U.S. The company offers clinical care and support services for home care settings for children and adults. It offers wide range of services such as home-health care, hospice, home care, pediatrics, habilitation, staffing, physician services, hospital managed services and medication management. The company offers elderly care through home-health, hospice and home care. It has it presence in Germany, India, Korea, Ireland and U.S. The company is focusing in expanding its business and hence in 2017 November, BAYADA opened new Home Health Care in Manchester, NH. Through this BAYADA started providing services to the children in New Hampshire.