Global Electronic PC Accessories Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

This comprehensive Electronic PC Accessories Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The Electronic Accessories for PC include Display, Mainboard, Graphics Card, Memory and so on. Electronic Accessories for PC are important component of computers.

This market research analysis identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the primary effective factors for this market, however there has been a decreasing demand for peripherals due to the decreasing adoption of personal computers (PCs), although industries use PCs for their reliability, ease of access, and to ensure the smooth functioning of all level of management which would still demand the need of the manufacture of computer accessories.

Due to the presence of a few vendors, the computer accessories market appears to be moderately fragmented. This market requires continuous updates and innovation as it is technologically driven. Global and local manufacturers develop the products for desktop systems due to the use of accessories in new PCs and replacement applications. To gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, which will subsequently help in increasing their market shares, the vendors in this marketspace have started providing customers with some added benefits.

The world leading vendors in the market are Intel Corporation which accounted the revenue market share of 18.38%, followed by Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA.

During 2016, the Commercial Enterprises segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the Electronic PC Accessories market. The use of Electronic PC Accessories such as hard drives, mice, and keyboards, are more widely in corporate offices due to the use of these accessories for various business purposes such as e-mailing and posting. Factors such as the need for employees to work at an assigned workstation and rising security concerns, result in the wider usage of accessories in PC-enabled offices.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Western Digital Corporation

Logitech

Lenovo

Microsoft

ASUSTeK

AOC

GIGABYTE Technology

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA

Kingston Technology Corporation

Ramaxel

Adata

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Segmentation by product type:

Display

Mainboard

Graphics Card

Memory

Others

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Enterprises

Personals

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic PC Accessories consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic PC Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic PC Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic PC Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronic PC Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

