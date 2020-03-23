Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R and D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is small.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market will register a 20.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

Large (7.1-10 inch)

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in each application, can be divided into

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

