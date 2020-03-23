Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on real-time basis. RTOS defines the real time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of both hardware and applications, especially for low powered and memory constrained devices and networks.

The key difference between RTOS and a general purpose OS lies within its high degree of reliability and consistency on timing between application’s task acceptance and completion.

RTOS is a critical component to build comprehensive embedded systems for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for both consumer and industrial IoT (IIoT). Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to build mission critical, reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and more.

This report focuses on the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Firmware

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Equipment

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

