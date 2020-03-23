Global Farm Tractors Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Farm Tractors Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 160 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Farm tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction. Most commonly, the term is used to describe a farm vehicle that provides the power and traction to mechanize agricultural tasks, especially (and originally) tillage, but nowadays a great variety of tasks. Agricultural implements may be towed behind or mounted on the tractor, and the tractor may also provide a source of power if the implement is mechanized.

The EMEA farm tractor industry concentration is relatively high; there are many players in the Europe, and high-end products mainly from US, Germany and Italy etc.

The top 3 players, i.e. CNH Industrial, Deere, AGCO Corporation take a revenue market share of about half of the total EMEA market.

For East Europe market, MTZ (Minsk) is the biggest player, she mainly export her products to Russia and other east Europe market, she puts much effort in the whole east Europe market.

As for Middle East market, ITMCO is a big native brand that from Iran, she cooperate with Massey Ferguson, a brand from AGCO to expand her capacity, she also has relationship with Mahindra and China YTO, to improve product quality.

Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. MTZ (Minsk) starts a new plant plan in Nigeria in Y2018.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

CNH Industrial

Deere

AGCO Corporation

Same Deutz-Fahr

Claas

Kubota

Agri Argo

JCB

ITMCO

MTZ (Minsk)

Mahindra

China YTO

Segmentation by product type:

Wheel Tractor

Crawler Tractor

Segmentation by application:

Harvesting

Haying

Planting and Fertilizing

Plowing and Cultivating

Spraying and Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Farm Tractors consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Farm Tractors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Farm Tractors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Farm Tractors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Farm Tractors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

