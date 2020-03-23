Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

The Hardware Security Module industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. Chinaï¼Œand E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Gemalto have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Gemalto has become as a global leader. In Germany, Utimaco leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Beijingï¼ŒGuangzhou province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as JN UNION. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 24%. China’s consumption market share of 14.5% with a quicker growing speed of CAGR 18%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2020 million by 2024, from US$ 1080 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Gemalto

Atos SE

Westone

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Utimaco

JN UNION

JN TASS

Beijing Sansec Technology

Yubico

SWIFT

Micro Focus

Futurex

SPYRUS Inc.

Segmentation by product type:

General Purpose HSMs

Payment HSMs

Others

Segmentation by application:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

