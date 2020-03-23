Global IC-Substrate Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global IC-Substrate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the IC-Substrate market, IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

Scope of the Report:

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Including Rigid Substrate, Flexible Substrate, Ceramic Substrates by Materials, and WB (wire bonding), FC (flip chip) IC-Substrate by packaging method. The IC-Substrate is mainly used for PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices and Other Devices. And PC (Tablet, Laptop) is the largest usage with the share of about 48%, followed by Smart Phone (35.5%).

The global average price of IC-Substrate is in the declining trend in 2012-2017, from about 817 $/mÂ²in 2012 to 564 $/mÂ² in 2016. And the price will be in declining trend while there are more and more players come.

Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China are the four largest sales market of IC-Substrate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. And Japan is the largest customer of IC-Substrate in the world at present. Taiwan is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 24% in 2016, followed by China with a share of 16%. Other key markets are Korea, USA, Europe, etc. which have the leading technology.

The worldwide market for IC-Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the IC-Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ibiden

Shinko

Kyocera

Eastern

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Kinsus

Nanya

ASE

Semco

LG Innotek

Simmtech

Daeduck

KCCï¼ˆKorea Circuit Companyï¼‰

Zhen Ding Technology

ATandS

Shennan Circuit

ACCESS

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

WB BGA Substrate

WB CSP Substrate

FC BGA Substrate

FC CSP Substrate

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC (Tablet, Laptop)

Smart Phone

Wearable Devices (smart watch)

Other Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global IC-Substrate market.

Chapter 1, to describe IC-Substrate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of IC-Substrate, with sales, revenue, and price of IC-Substrate, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of IC-Substrate, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, IC-Substrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IC-Substrate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

