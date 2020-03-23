Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market 2025 Industry Trends, Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects, by Key Players Cognex , ZIH Corp, Honeywell International, Datalogic S.p.A among others.

Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market is expected to reach USD 3,029.34 million by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast by 2025

Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market, By Product Type (Fixed Mount Barcode Scanner, Handheld Scanner, Mobile Computers, Barcode Scanners, Others), By Technology (Laser Scanners, Omnidirectional Barcode Scanners, Camera-Based Readers, CCD Readers (Charge Coupled Device), RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Technology, Pen-Type Scanners, Others), By Barcode Type(2D, 1D), By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Packaging, Oil & Gas, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Points: Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market

Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the global ID barcode readers in factory automation : ID barcode readers in factory automation market followed by Cognex Corporation, ZIH Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Datalogic S.p.a among others.

The fixed mount barcode scanner segment is dominating the global ID barcode readers in factory automation market.

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

The global ID barcode readers in factory automation market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. ID barcode readers in factory automation market is dominated by Cognex Corporation accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by ZIH Corp, Honeywell International, Datalogic S.p.A among others. COGNEX CORPORATION: Cognex was founded in 1981 and is headquartered at Massachusetts, U.S. The company is a leading manufacturer of vision systems, software, sensors, and industrial barcode readers used in manufacturing automation. The company offers various product such as machine vision, vision sensor, vision system, 3D laser profile, vision software, OEM products, barcode readers, fixes mount barcode readers, handheld barcode reader, mobile solutions, barcode verifiers and ESD safe barcode readers. Barcode readers offer products for ID barcode scanner offers such as fixes mount barcode readers, handheld barcode reader, mobile solutions, barcode verifiers, and ESD safe barcode readers. The company also offers other leading technology including barcode reading technologies, 1dmax with hotbars technology, 2dmax with power grid technology, deep learning-based image analysis, OCR technology etc. Cognex's barcode readers are precisely designed for factory automation. The company serves to automation equipment, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer products, electronic products, food and beverages, life sciences, logistics, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and solar industries. The company's subsidiaries include Cognex Oy (Finland), Cognex Internationa Inc. (France), Cognex Inc (Germany), Cognex Ltd. (Ireland), Cognex B enelux (Netherlands), Cognex Ltd (U.K) and Cognex KK (Japan). The company has its geographic presence in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. Its facilities are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The company follows various environmental regulations such as European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Directives. ZIH CORP Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Illinois, U.S. The company is involved in the design, manufacture and sells of an extensive range of AIDC products. The company operates through two business segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. Enterprise visibility & mobility segment includes mobile computing, data capture & RFID and other services. Data capture and RFID and services provide barcode scanner and RFID readers. ID Barcode products are offered under enterprise visibility & mobility which is sub segmented into data capture and RFID and services. The company serves to various industries such as healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government, hospitality, location solutions and e-commerce fulfillment. The company has various certifications including ISO 9001 – 2015, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Certificates Some of its subsidiaries are Psion Teklogix Inc. (Canada), Multispectral Solutions Inc (U.S.) Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific LLC(Singapore), Zebra Technologies Europe Limited(Europe), Proveo GmbH (Germany), Swecoin AB(Sweden) among others. The company offers products and services in over 180 countries with 114 facilities. The company has its presence in Eastern Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific region. The company provides its product and services in Eastern Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America, and Asia Pacific region. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC: Founded in 1906 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S. Honeywell international Inc. manufactures commercial and consumer products. The company operates in various business segments which include aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials & technologies and safety & productivity solutions business segments. The company offers its products in different industries including professionals, aerospace, vehicles, buildings, industrial, oil and gas, safety and productivity. The bar code reader products fall under industrial applications which include facilities and operations, industrial controls, energy solutions, smart energy and utilities and others. Some of its subsidiaries are Honeywell Security (U.S.), UOP LLC (U.S.), RAE Systems (U.S.), Tridium, Inc., Alerton (U.S.), Novar Controls (U.S.) and others. The Company's principal research and development activities are in the U.S., India, Europe, and China.