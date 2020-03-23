Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Growth 2019-2024

Laparoscopy is a type of surgical procedure in which a small incision is made, usually in the navel, through which a viewing tube (laparoscope) is inserted.

Laparoscopy devices are a series of Camera-monitoring system, CO2 insufflators system, and mechanical operation system under typically minimally invasive surgery (MIS) performed in the hospital with general anesthesia.

The growth in the market will benefit from continuous advancements in technology and a parallel reduction in the prices of high-end laparoscopic instruments. The resulting decline in the cost of laparoscopy is helping make these procedures affordable to a large base of patients thus benefiting demand for laparoscopic devices.

Much more companies getting into the laparoscopic devices industry and the market are a little scattered. Key players in laparoscopic devices market include Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Olympus, Medtronic(Covidien ), Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Karl Storz, Boston Scientific, Richard Wolf, Aesculap(B. Braun), Intuitive Surgical, Apollo Endosurgery (Allergan), and Tiansong, etc. Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Olympus, and Medtronic(Covidien) are the dominators of the laparoscopic devices industry at the moment, and totaled accounted for about 32 percent.

In 2015, major demand accounts 43.23% from USA in the global laparoscopic devices market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 22.21% market in laparoscopic devices industry. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of China and Japan, total contributed 22.66 percent.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laparoscopic Devices market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 8960 million by 2024, from USD 6300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laparoscopic Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Laparoscopic Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Laparoscopic Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Camera-Monitoring System

CO2 Insufflators System

Mechanical Operation System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery

Olympus

Medtronic(Covidien )

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Karl Storz

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

Aesculap(B. Braun)

Intuitive Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery (Allergan)

Tiansong

Medical Optical

Shenda

Shikonghou

HAWK

xinxing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laparoscopic Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laparoscopic Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laparoscopic Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laparoscopic Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Laparoscopic Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.