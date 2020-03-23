Global Light Vehicle Coolant Market Size and Growth Rate to 2023 is Examined in a Latest Research

Vehicle coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Light Vehicle Coolant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Light Vehicle Coolant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Light Vehicle Coolant market.



Chapter 1, to describe Light Vehicle Coolant Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Light Vehicle Coolant, with sales, revenue, and price of Light Vehicle Coolant, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Light Vehicle Coolant, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Light Vehicle Coolant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Light Vehicle Coolant sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Light Vehicle Coolant Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Light Vehicle Coolant Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Light Vehicle Coolant by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Light Vehicle Coolant by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle Coolant by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Light Vehicle Coolant by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Coolant by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Light Vehicle Coolant Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Light Vehicle Coolant Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Light Vehicle Coolant Market Forecast (2018-2023)



