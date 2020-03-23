Global Medical Catheters Market Growth 2019-2024

Medical Catheters are tubes that can be inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body. Examples of some types of catheter include intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, etc.

North America is the largest consumer of Medical Catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 40% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 29% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Medical Catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of Medical Catheters was more than 12% share, and the consumption was about 7.5%. So there are large numbers of Medical Catheters exporting from China.

Market is concentrated. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, C. R. Bard, Cordis (Cardinal health) and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Although sales of Medical Catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Catheters field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Catheters market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 30600 million by 2024, from USD 21900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Catheters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Catheters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medical Catheters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Urological Type

Intermittent Catheters

Foley Catheters

Other Urological

Enteral Feeding Type

Surgical Type

Cardiovascular Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Surgery

Interventional Diagnosis and Treatment

Sewage and Input

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

C. R. Bard

Cordis(Cardinal health)

BBRAUN

Teleflex

Terumo

Edwards

Coloplast

Cook

Smith’s Medical

BD

Hollister

ConvaTec

WellLead

Lepu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Catheters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Catheters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Catheters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Catheters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Catheters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

