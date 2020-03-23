Global Next Generation Sequencing Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Research Methodology

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Next generation sequencing market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Next generation sequencing market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Next generation sequencing market.

Market Push & Pull Factors

The study provides a detailed view of the next generation sequencing market, by segmenting it based on technology, product, application and regional demand. The rising investment towards R&Ds of drugs and treatment process coupled with increase in adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare sector across the globe propel the demand of next generation sequencing market. Additionally, the multi-functional development of Next generation sequencing fuels the demand of this market.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report provides the size of the next generation sequencing market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Next generation sequencing market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Next generation sequencing market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Next generation sequencing market, split into regions. Based on technology, product and application the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the total market revenue (TMR) for Next generation sequencing. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Next generation sequencing several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include 454 Life Sciences Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Eurofins Scientific, Genomatix GmbH, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Report Scope

The global next generation sequencing market has been segmented into:

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Technology

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

• Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Others

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Product

• Consumables

• Platforms

• Services

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Application

• Drug Discovery

• Diagnostic

• Reproductive Health

• Personalized Medicine

• Animal and Agriculture Research

• Others

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the next generation sequencing market research report:

1. What is next generation sequencing?

2. What is the global next generation sequencing market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global next generation sequencing market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global next generation sequencing market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global next generation sequencing market segmentation by technology?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global next generation sequencing market segmentation by product?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global next generation sequencing market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global next generation sequencing market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global next generation sequencing manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global next generation sequencing companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

