Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market 2025 | Key Players Jena Bioscience GmbH, BioActs, Illumina, Inc, Qiagen, Danaher, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Quest Diagnostics, LuBioScience, Marker Gene Technologies Inc.

Nucleic acid labelling facilitates the detection and purification of nucleic acids.New England Biolabs offers large number of reagents and kits for nucleic acid labelling. In March 2014, New England Biolab enters into agreement with Lumora for manufacturing and supply of DNA polymerase enzyme. New England Biolabs announces that the company will provide mRNA Synthesis Reagents to AmpTec GmbH. Through this agreement New England Biolabs will manufacture and offers enzyme for in-vito transcription and capping of RNA. Nucleic acids labelling is performed by enzymes, chemical methods to generate the nucleic acids labeled with radioactive phosphates, fluorophores, or nucleotides modified with biotin or digoxygenin. Nucleic acid probes can be labelled with tags and other modification labels. Nucleic acids are labelled with dNTPs , NTP’s and ddNTP’s and specific enzymes like Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase, T4 RNA ligase, T4 polynucleotide kinase and others.

The nucleic acid labeling market accounted for USD 1381.81million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast 2024.

Major Players: Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

Some of the major players operating in global nucleic acid labelling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation., PerkinElmer Inc, New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, General Electric., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG,. Enzo Biochem, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, BioActs, Illumina, Inc, Qiagen, Danaher, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Quest Diagnostics, LuBioScience, Marker Gene Technologies, Inc Interchim, Helix, Enzo Biochem Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Promega Corporation, Bioline among others

Market Segmentation: Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

The global market for nucleic acid labelling by the following sub-categories is presented

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Radioactive Labels

Non-Radioactive Labels

Probes

Radioactive Probes

Non-Radioactive

By Labeling Technique

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Nick Translation

Reverse transcription

In-vitro transcription

oligodeoxyribonucleotides

End labelling

By Application

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

In-Situ Hybridization

Blotting techniques

Microarrays techniques

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL NUCLEIC ACID LABELLING MARKET

Increase in Research and development of genetic Disorders:

The rise in nucleic acid labelling market is because of increase in research and development of genetic disorders like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Marfan syndrome, Huntington syndrome, hemochromatosis. National Health Service discovered deciphering developmental disorders (DDD) like this many children developmental disorders are discovered. These diseases are discovered because of the nucleic acid labelling.

Increase in Prevalence of genetic Disorders:

According to Cystic fibrosis foundation, more than 30,000 people are suffering from cystic fibrosis and around 70,000 are suffering across worldwide. According to WHO in the U.S. 72,000 people suffered from sickle cell disease, 5400 people suffering from haemophilia A and 1100 people suffering from haemophilia B in U.K. Increasing prevalence of the genetic disorders results in increase in the diagnosis kits based on nucleic acid labelling. Thus increase in prevalence of genetic diseases results in boost of use of nucleic acid labeling in disease diagnosis

Government Support and Awareness:

Government support and awareness programs towards the genetic diseases like hemophilia A and Hemophillia B. Government agencies and NGO spreads the awareness towards the hemophilia disease and organize several camps for spreading awareness towards the disease. These campaigns spread the awareness towards these genetic disorders so it enhances the genetic disorders diagnosing test based on nucleic acid labelling method.

Key features of market; Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

Features mentioned in the report : Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

