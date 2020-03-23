Global Omega 3 Products Market Growth 2019-2024
Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid (EFA), also known as a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA).
It is derived from both animal and plant sources, although Omega-3 from fish oil is the most common supplemental form.
Currently, omega-3 products are mainly distributed in North America, Europe. USA is the biggest consumer country in the world and its consumption share is 68.53% in North America in 2016. In Europe, Germany is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 16.82% of all Europe consumption.
The market concentrate is not high, Epax, Aker BioMarine and Innovix Pharma are top 3 manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 16.39% in 2016, and the top 6 takes 27.60% of global production.
According to this study, over the next five years the Omega 3 Products market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 910 million by 2024, from USD 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Omega 3 Products business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Omega 3 Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Omega 3 Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-
Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Omega 3
Omega-D3
Omega 3-6-9
Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Athletes and Lifters
Ordinary People
Others
This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Epax
Aker BioMarine
Innovix Pharma
Crode
DSM
Nordic Naturals
Luhua Biomarine
Marine Ingredients
Cargill
Pharmavite
Ascenta Health
KD Pharma
Pharbio
Dow Chemical
GSK
Natrol
Carlson Laboratories
Gowell Pharma
By-Health
OmegaBrite
Amway
NOW Foods
Optimum Nutrition
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Omega 3 Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Omega 3 Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Omega 3 Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Omega 3 Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Omega 3 Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
