Global Omega 3 Products Market Growth 2019-2024

Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid (EFA), also known as a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA).

It is derived from both animal and plant sources, although Omega-3 from fish oil is the most common supplemental form.

Currently, omega-3 products are mainly distributed in North America, Europe. USA is the biggest consumer country in the world and its consumption share is 68.53% in North America in 2016. In Europe, Germany is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 16.82% of all Europe consumption.

The market concentrate is not high, Epax, Aker BioMarine and Innovix Pharma are top 3 manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 16.39% in 2016, and the top 6 takes 27.60% of global production.

According to this study, over the next five years the Omega 3 Products market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 910 million by 2024, from USD 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Omega 3 Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Omega 3 Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Omega 3 Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Omega 3

Omega-D3

Omega 3-6-9

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Athletes and Lifters

Ordinary People

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Epax

Aker BioMarine

Innovix Pharma

Crode

DSM

Nordic Naturals

Luhua Biomarine

Marine Ingredients

Cargill

Pharmavite

Ascenta Health

KD Pharma

Pharbio

Dow Chemical

GSK

Natrol

Carlson Laboratories

Gowell Pharma

By-Health

OmegaBrite

Amway

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Omega 3 Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Omega 3 Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Omega 3 Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Omega 3 Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Omega 3 Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

