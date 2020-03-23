Global Operational Technology Security Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Operational Technology Security Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Operational Technology Security Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

We defines operational technology (OT) as: Hardware and software that detects or causes a change through the direct monitoring and/or control of physical devices, processes and events in asset-centric enterprises, particularly in production and operations. OT security is defined as: The practices and technologies used to protect people, assets and information involved in the monitoring and/or control of physical devices, processes and events. In this market, Gartner has expanded OT security to include OT security services as: Consulting and managed security services deployed with multiple delivery methods to help companies assess, design and manage security strategy and activities for the protection of OT systems.

Scope of the Report:

The global Operational Technology Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Operational Technology Security.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Operational Technology Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Operational Technology Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Bayshore

Belden

Cisco

Claroty

CyberX

Cyberbit

Darktrace

Deloitte

Dragos

GE (Wurldtech)

Honeywell-Nextnine

Icon Labs

Indegy

IOActive

Kaspersky Lab

Leidos

NCC Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting

Managed Security Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hardware

Software

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Operational Technology Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Operational Technology Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Operational Technology Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Operational Technology Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Operational Technology Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Operational Technology Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Operational Technology Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Operational Technology Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Operational Technology Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Operational Technology Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Operational Technology Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

