Global PDX Models Market- Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, Brief Analysis On Top Key players: Charles River Crown Bioscience Inc. and Champion Oncology, Inc

Global PDX Models Market, By Type (Mice Models, Rat Models), Tumor Type (Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others), Application (Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis), End User (Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Global PDX Models Market is expected to reach USD 275.58 by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation and the forecast by 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization.

The global PDX models market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Charles River dominated the PDX models market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Crown Bioscience Inc. and Champion Oncology, Inc. Other players in this market include are The Jackson Laboratory, Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd, Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc., EUROPDX, Creative Animodel, Urolead, Xentech, Hera BioLabs and EPO BERLIN-BUCH GMBH among others.

Charles River:

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. Company is mainly focuses on basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing of drugs. It deals into different products and services research models and services, discovery services, safety assessment, laboratory sciences, biologics testing solutions, avian vaccine services, QC microbial solutions, training, staffing and operations support. It has its business segments into DSA, RMS and manufacturing. The company has its geographical presence into U.S, Europe, Canada, Asia- Pacific and other.

In October, 2017, Charles river (U.S.) came into in partnership with InSphero AG. (Switzerland) In this the company extended its collection of PDX tumors to Insphero and leverage InSphero’s 3D cell culture technology. This partnership extended company’s pre-clinical service portfolio.

Crown Bioscience Inc.:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in California, U.S. offers drug discovery and development services to biotech and pharmaceutical partners focusing on oncology and metabolic disease therapeutic areas. The company is completely engaged in providing products and services antibodies, cells, biochemicals, reference standards, recombinat proteins TMA’S, kits and reagents.

The company is based in U.S, U.K, China and Taiwan.

No recent development

Champion Oncology, Inc.:

Founded in 1985 and has its headquarters in New Jersey, U.S. The company offers end-to-end research and development solutions and services to improve the productivity of oncology drug development. It has its business segment into personalized oncology solutions and Translational oncology solutions. The company is engaged in products and services solutions, products and personalized oncology. It has its presence in U.S. and U.K.

