Global Personal Care Active Market 2019 – Basf(DE), Solvay(BE), Dow Corning(DE)

Global Personal Care Active Market 2019 Research Report, 2015 – 2025" offers a comprehensive analysis of Personal Care Active industry at a global as well as regional and country level. Key facts analyzed in this report include the Personal Care Active market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025.

This report on Personal Care Active market presents market size in terms of volume and value for the entire forecast period and also offers CAGR for the forecast period under consideration.

Key trends analyzed include major demand drivers, restraints and key opportunities prevailing in the industry. High-level analysis of Personal Care Active market such as value chain analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. Portfolio analysis helps to understand the product mix of leading companies in the Personal Care Active industry.

Top manufacturers in the global Personal Care Active market:

Basf(DE)

Solvay(BE)

Dow Corning(DE)

Croda(UK)

AkzoNobel(NL)

Clariant(CH)

Evonik(DE)

Stepan(US)

Innospecinc(DE)

Elementis Specialties(UK)

Lonza(CH)

Kao(JP)

Lubrizol(US)

AAK Personal Care(SE)

Huntsman(US)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

Colonial Chemical(US)

Taiwan NJC(TW)

Seppic(FR)

DSM(NL)

Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)

Hydrior(CH)

Oxiteno(BR)

Gattefossé(FR)

Jarchem(US)

Sunjin Chemical(KR)

Galaxy Surfactants(IN)

KLK OLEO(MY)

Induchem(CH)

Nikko Chemical(JP)

Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)

Tinci Materials(CN)

Sino Lion(CN)

Follower’s Song(CN)

Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)

Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)

Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)

Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)

Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)

Guangzhou Startec(CN)

Product type segments of Personal Care Active market:

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emusifier

Other

Application segments of Personal Care Active market:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Other (oral care etc.)

The Personal Care Active market report presents information on raw materials suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost, capacity, production, profit margin, capacity utilization rate.

Key regions analyzed in the global Personal Care Active market include; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The country-level analysis included for U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

