Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Forecast,the key players are: B. Braun Melsungen AG, JACE Medical, LLC, Péters Surgical, KLS Martin Group, A&E Medical Corporation
Global Sternal Closure Systems Market, By Products (Closure Devices, Bone Cementing), By Materials (Stainless Steel, Titanium, Nitinol, Polyether Ether Ketone, Tritium), By Fixation Techniques (Wiring Fixation Techniques, Plate-Screw Systems, Interlocking Systems, Cementing, Vacuum Assisted Closure), By Procedures (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy), By End Users (Hospitals, Specialized Surgical Centres), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Sternal Closure Systems Market is expected to reach USD 2,301.16 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025.
Key Drivers: Global Sternal Closure Systems Market
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies/ availability of reimbursement for critical cardiac surgeries, increasing prevalence of target patient population along with the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures and prevention of complications in obese patients.
Key points mentioned in the report
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
- To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Insights of the report
- CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in this market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, JACE Medical, LLC, Péters Surgical, KLS Martin Group, A&E Medical Corporation, Acute Innovations LLC, Idear SRL, Kinamed Incorporated, Neuro France Implants, Mani, Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Waston Medical Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Dispomedica, Praesidia among others.
Zimmer Biomet:
Zimmer Biomet was established in 1927 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S. Zimmer Biomet is a pioneer in musculoskeletal social insurance. It manufactures, designs and markets orthopedic reconstructive items; biologics, sports drug, extremities, coventry staplers biologics and injury products; bone mending, spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic items; dental embeds; and related surgical items. The company serves throurh wide range of business segments like knee, hips, S.E.T, dental and Spine and CMF. The sternal closure products are offered in spine and CMF business segment.
The company majorly operates in three different regions and four different product categories. The three major geographic operating sectors are North America, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), and Asia Pacific.
Zimmer Inc. has its operations in 24 countries. Some of its subsidiaries include Biologics Research facility (Texas), the Zimmer Spine division (U.S.), and the Zimmer Dental division (U.S.).. Biomet (UK), Biomet Manufacturing CORP (U.S.), Biomet 3i LLC (U.S.), EBI, LLC (U.S.), Biomet Biologics, LLC (U.S.), Biomet Microfixation LLC (U.S.), KIRSCHNER MEDICAL CORP (U.S), Biomet Japan, Inc (Japan), Biomet Europe BV (Netherlands).
BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
- Braun Melsungen AG was founded in 1839 and headquartered at Melsungen, Germany. The company is engaged in manufacturing and providing healthcare solutions. It operates its business through following segments B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B.Braun Avitum, and B. Braun Out Patient Market. The company offers a wide range of products for cardio thoracic surgery, diabetes care, infection prevention, laproscopic surgery, continence care and urology, extracorporeal blood treatment, infusion therapy and among othersintensive care units, anaesthesia, emergency care, extra corporeal, blood treatments and surgical core procedures for hospitals, surgical centres and other private medical institutes. The sternal closure is offered by B.Braun Aesculp business segment.
- B.Braun Melsungen AG product portfolio comprises of 5000 different products. It has offices and facilities in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America. B.Braun Melsungen AG and its subsidiaries currently have more than 54,000 employees in more than 60 countries. It has various subsidiaries such as Aesculap (U.S.), B. Braun Medical Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), B. Braun of America, Inc. (U.S.), Saxonia Medical Gmbh (Germany) among others
Depuy Synthes:
Founded in 1895 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S.Depuy Synthes is involved in designing, manufacturing of orthopedic and neurological devices for healthcare professionals and ambulatory surgery centers. The company offers wide range of services through hip, knee, and shoulder replacement; trauma devices for internal and external fixation services. Spinal care solution for thoracolumbar, cervical, interbody fusion minimally invasive surgery; and high viscosity spinal cement. The company offers the pain management and invasive surgery and high viscosity spinal cement. The company offers devices for traumatology, neurosurgery, spinal procedures, otolaryngology, joint reconstruction, power tools, and craniomaxillo facial.
The company has strong presence in U.S. Depuy Synthes operates as a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson.
