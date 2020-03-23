Global Surfactant Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, by Top Players: Akzo Nobel N.V. BASF SE and DowDuPont.

Global Surfactant Market By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric, Silicone Surfactant, Others), Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricant & Fuel Additive, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Emulsion Polymerization, Paints & Coatings, Construction and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Global Surfactant Market valued at USD 32,120.00 million in 2017. The market is growing at a rising CAGR in the forecast 2025.

Key Points: Global Surfactant Market

In 2017, the global surfactant market is dominated Akzo Nobel N.V. followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont And Evonik Industries AG

The anionic surfactants segment is dominating the global surfactant market.

The amphoteric surfactants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period by 2025.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Points to pounder in the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2016? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings

The global surfactant market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Akzo Nobel N.V. dominated the surfactant market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by BASF SE and DowDuPont. Other players in this market include are Huntsman Corporation, STEPAN COMPANY, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation and others AKZO NOBEL N.V.: Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1994 and headquartered in Netherlands. The company is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, paints and coatings. The company consists of three business segments namely performance coatings, specialty chemicals and decorative paints. The company also offers various products which play a vital role in the manufacturing process in many industries. The surfactants are offered under the specialty chemicals segment for various industries such as paints, detergents, foods, plastics, cosmetics, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture and for producing petroleum products. The company markets their products under various brand names such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Akzo Nobel N.V has activities in more than 80 countries. It has presence in Argentina (South America), Australia, Austrai (Europe), Belgium (Europe), Brazil (South America) and various other locations. The company has various subsidiaries such as International Paint (U.K.), Kayaku Akzo (Japan), Canadian Industries Limited(Canada), Akzo Nobel Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB (Sweden), Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Switzerland), Schramm Holding AG (Hong Kong), Ici Paints (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd(Malaysia) are few of them. BASF SE: Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Germany, BASF SE is the largest chemical producer worldwide. It is engaged in manufacturing, trading & imports, and exports of chemical products. The major business segments of the company are functional material and solution, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions and oil & gas. The company supplies a wide variety of product portfolio in chemicals, plastics, performance products, crop protection products and oil and gas products.. The chemicals segment produces a wide range of basic chemicals and intermediates for example, solvents, monomers and raw materials for detergents, plastic paints and coatings. The Surfactants products fall under the chemicals business segment. The company has strong geographical presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East. It comprises about 347 production sites, sales offices and R&D centers around the world.. The company operates business through its subsidiaries for example, Wintershall (Germany), Cognis (Indonesia), BASF Coatings Chemicals company (Germany), Engelhard (U.S.), BASF Plant Science (Germany), BASF Beauty Care Solutions(France), BASF India Ltd.(India), BASF Japan(Japan) among others DowDuPont: Founded in 1995 and headquartered in U.S., DowDuPont is an innovative, science-based company and holds leadership positions in the agriculture, materials science and specialty products industries. The company is a merger of two major chemical companies Dow and DuPont. The company manages its operations through eight reportable business segments packaging & specialty plastics, industrial intermediates & infrastructure, performance materials & coatings, agriculture, electronics & imaging, nutrition & biosciences, transportation & advanced polymers, safety and construction. The surfactant chemicals are provided under the performance materials & coatings business segment. The performance materials & coatings segment consists of two global businesses coatings & performance monomers and consumer solutions. These materials are used in coatings, home care, personal care, appliance and industrial end-markets. The company has overall 26 production units and has it geographic presence especially in U.S. and EMEA and different other regions around the globe. The various subsidiaries of the company are DuPont (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences (U.S.), Rohm and Haas (U.S.), Mycogen Seeds (U.S.), DuPont Pioneer (U.S.), Dow Corning (U.S.) are few of them.

