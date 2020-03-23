Global Syngas & Derivatives Market- Global Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2025 Top Players KBR Inc., Haldor Topsoe A/S Air Liquide SA,

The Global Syngas & Derivatives Market is expected to reach 335,366 metric ton by 2025, from 162,308 metric ton in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market has bolstered the global economy robustly since last decade. The market has been providing economic stability as well as stimulating progress in its peer and parent markets. The report is an absolute analysis which explores the historic and ongoing journey of Syngas & Derivatives market along with market projection up to 2025. The report covers the expansive evaluation of major Syngas & Derivatives market competitors, strategic planning, and technological developments in the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global syngas & derivatives market

Analyse and forecast the syngas & derivatives market on the basis of end user, feedstock, production technology, gasifier types, region

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for end user, feedstock, production technology, gasifier types, region

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Major Players in Syngas & Derivatives Market :

KBR Inc.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The Linde Group

Agrium Inc., Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC , Technip S.A. , General Electric Company , Yara International ASA , Methanex Corporation , CF Industries Holdings Inc. , Linc Energy Ltd. , Siemens Ag , Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. , The DOW Chemical Company , BASF SE , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) , Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) , Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. , KT-Kinetics Technology , Syngas Technology LLC, AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC

The Study is segmented by following Product Type:

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Auto Thermal Reforming

Combined Reforming

Biomass Gasification

The Study is segmented by following Application:

Chemicals

Power Generation

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

Production Technology

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Auto Thermal Reforming

Combined Reforming

Biomass Gasification

Market Drivers:

Feedstock flexibility for the syngas production drives the increasing demand

Polygeneration driving combined production of chemicals, fuels, and power

Growing demand for electricity

Market Restraints:

Considerable capital investment and funding required

Environmental regulations driving adoption of clean technology

Insights in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Xyz Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The global syngas & derivatives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of syngas & derivatives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Air Liquide SA has taken new xenon and krypton contracts for space and electronics customers and signed several new multi-year contracts worth a total of more than euro 50 million

