Global Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market; it is conducted to ensure quality and safety of textiles.

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market size was 4851.3 million USD and it is expected to reach 7054.1 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2025.

Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Testing, Inspection and Certificationï¼ˆTICï¼‰ market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6320 million by 2024, from US$ 5090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Testing, Inspection and Certificationï¼ˆTICï¼‰ business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Intertek Group

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TUV-SUD

QIMA

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Rheinland

Hohenstein

STC

Testex

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Chemical Testing

Performance Testing

Packaging Testing

Other

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC in each application, can be divided into

Apparel Industry

Footwear Industry

Handbags Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

