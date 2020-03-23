Global WI-FI Chipset Market Global Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2024 WI-FI chipsetmarket are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation Texas Instruments Incorporated STMicroelectronics

The Global WI-FI Chipset Market accounted for USD 15.75billionin 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The study titled Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market Research Report 2018 by Fior Markets provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. Its a developing market at present years. The report delivers a comprehensive overview, market trends, market shares, and growth opportunities of the market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. Important strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market have also been included along with their impact analysis.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the Wi-Fi Chipset Market size be by the end of the forecast period and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key industry trends?

What are the driving factors of this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players?

Major Market Competitors

WI-FI chipsetmarket are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek Inc.

SAMSUNG,

Marvell

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Quantenna, Inc.

PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Atmel Corporation

Celeno Communications

Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Pte., Ltd.

Market Segmentations:

Global WI-FI Chipset Market is segmented on the basis of

IEEE Standards

MIMO configuration

Band

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of IEEE Standards

11ay

11ad

11ax

11ac Wave 1

11ac Wave 2

11n

11b/G

On the basis of MIMO configuration

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

1×1 MU-MIMO

2×2 MU-MIMO

3×3 MU-MIMO

4×4 MU-MIMO

8×8 MU-MIMO

On basis of Band

Single

Dual

Tri-band

On the basis of Application

Smartphones

Tablet

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

On the basis of geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis:

The report for WI-FI chipset market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is WI-FI chipset in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyse and do more affective investments.

