Global X-ray Detector Market expected CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2019-2026 | Analysis By Varex Imaging Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Moxtek

The Global X-ray Detectors Market report provides a thorough overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications, and chain structure. This statistical surveying report examines the entire market size, market share, key segments, growth, key drivers, CAGR, historical data, present market trends And End User Demand, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. Global X-Ray Detectors Market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of the market. The report provides study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope, market outlook and status, Forecast to 2019-2026

Major Players: Global X-Ray Detector Market

Some of the major players operating in this market- AMPTEK, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Moxtek, Teledyne DALSA Inc. and others.

Global X-ray Detector Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Trends: Global X-Ray Detector Market

On the basis of type , the market is segmented into flat panel detectors, computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). The flat panel detector segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application , the market is segmented into medical application, dental application, security application, veterinary application and industrial application. In 2019, medical application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, clinics and ICU. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Drivers: Global X-Ray Detector Market

RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION:

The global population of older people continues to grow at an unmatched rate. With the growing geriatric across the world is leading to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, orthopaedic, cardiovascular, and other age-related diseases.

According to United Nations, in 2017, 25.0% of the European population was 60 or over. It is estimated that rapid ageing would occur in other parts of the world too, so by 2050, except for Africa, all other regions of the world will nearly have a quarter or more of their populations in the geriatric age group

ADVANCEMENTS IN TECHNOLOGY:

X-ray images were first recorded digitally with cassette-based storage-phosphor image plates, which were also introduced in 1980. The first DR system, which appeared in 1990, was the CCD slot-scan system. In 1994, investigations of the selenium drum DR system were published.

The first flat-panel detector DR systems based on amorphous silicon and amorphous selenium were introduced in 1995. Gadolinium-oxide sulphide scintillators were introduced in 1997 and have been used for portable flat-panel detectors since 2001. The latest development in digital radiography is dynamic flat-panel detectors for digital fluoroscopy and angiography

Restraints: Global X-Ray Detector Market

STRICT REGULATORY PROCESS:

Various types of government regulations for launching a product in the market are found to be a big restraint. Every country has its own regulations and has a different body for regulatory procedures. Imaging professional must be familiar with various federal regulations that pertain to protecting patients, personnel and the public from ionizing radiation exposure.

Opportunities: Global X-Ray Detector Market

GROWING MEDICAL TOURISM IN ASIA:

Growing medical tourism around the globe, especially in Asian countries are projected to enhance growth. India, Malaysia and Thailand may provide high ROI to the investments in the industry.

In 2017, Thailand was at the forefront of medical tourism in Southeast Asia, holding about 50 percent of the patient share.

INCREASING UNMET MEDICAL NEEDS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES:

There are also many definitions of access to health services, with most researchers recognizing that access is related to the timely use of services according to need. Population of poor or developing nations have less access to medical services when compared to the populations of developed nations and within developing countries, the poor have lesser access to healthcare services.

Challenge: Global X-Ray Detector Market

HIGH COST OF DIGITAL X-RAY SYSTEMS:

Digital X-ray systems offer various advantages over conventional systems but the high cost of these systems is a major factor which is restricting the end users to adopt it particularly in developing countries.

For instance, the price range of X-ray detectors vary from USD 10,000.0 – USD 60,000.0 and the cost of digital X-ray systems for retrofit system is around USD 160,000.0 and USD 200,000.0 for the new system.

