Golf Cart Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Golf carts are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf carts are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered golf carts have also been developed. Electric golf carts have more preference among consumers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Golf Cart in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of Golf Cart are low, and the Golf Cart market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Yamaha Motor, Textron, Club Car, AGT, CitEcar Electric Vehicles and others.

The main threat facing the company is the sturdiness of the competition within the market. The product will not be trying to replace solutions already on the market, however; competing with companies like Yamaha Motor and Club Car could be a real threat for a small startup companies.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Golf Cart raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Golf Cart.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Golf Cart in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Golf Cart market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamaha Motor

Club Car(Ingersoll Rand)

Textron(E-Z-Go and Cushman)

citEcar Electric Vehicles

AGT Electric Cars

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas Power

Electric Power

others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Golf Club

Others

