Hybrid System in Automotive Market 2018 Momentous Profits Projected to Be Generated by 2025

The hybrid system in automotive constitutes various electric generated systems such as Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking, EV Drive, Others. This system enables the vehicle to reduce the emission which in turn saves the environment from its ill effects. Various components such as Battery, DC/DC Converter, DC/AC Inverter, and eMotor are integrated in the vehicle to increase the efficiency of the vehicle.
Furthermore, the government of various countries have taken initiatives to increase the sales of electric vehicles. In countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, and MEA regions, the government has planned to invest more and welcome several electric vehicles manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants. Companies such as Tesla Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and others are leading the race to roll out electric vehicles soon. Apparently, other developing countries have also taken similar initiatives to boost the production of electric vehicles. This will enable an increase in demand for the hybrid system in the vehicle. Moreover, electric vehicles are eco-friendly and have several benefits to environment. Also, the electric car owner doesn’t need any government license and other certification to run the vehicles. The market is expected to reach USD 256 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.
The global Hybrid System in Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Hybrid System in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid System in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aisin Seiki
American Axle & Manufacturing
GKN
Magna International
BorgWarner
Dana Holding
JTEKT Corporation
Magtec
Delphi Automotive
Visedo
Parker Hannifin
Punch Powertrain
AVTEC
AxleTech International
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
by Type
Start-Stop
Regenerative Braking
EV Drive
by Component
Battery
DC/DC Converter
DC/AC Inverter
eMotor
Segment by Application:
Mild Hybrid
HEV
PHEV
EV
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Hybrid System in Automotive Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hybrid System in Automotive Business
Chapter Eight: Hybrid System in Automotive Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Hybrid System in Automotive Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
