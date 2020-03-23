Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
The incredible change in lifestyles, raising awareness of health, a surge in consumption of sports nutrition products, bakery and confectionery products is witnessed to expand the growth of global hydrolyzed whey protein market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for dairy products, growing concerns regarding fitness among consumers, increase in the market for pediatric foods are expected to boost the growth of global hydrolyzed whey protein market. Additionally, growing trends of ready to drink and ready to cook foods, demand for geriatric dietary supplements, and rise in awareness of personal care, beauty consciousness, and bodybuilding are expected to propel the growth of whey protein market. On the other hand, high manufacturing costs and a high price of whey protein, the stringent regulatory framework for the marketing of whey proteins and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of whey protein are restraining of the whey protein market.
Despite of a numerous drivers for the market, the market still faces a challenge of the growth retardation by certain restraints. One of the most important restraint for the market is the high processing and manufacturing cost of the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein. There are certain health related concerns with the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein which have hindered the consumers in building a complete trust over the protein powders which stunt the growth of the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market. Another important factor which restricts this market to flourish is the stringent regulatory concerns and required certifications for marketing whey protein. Apart from all these restraints, the rising scope of Hydrolyzed Whey Proteins in infant foods and several other food processing sectors are believed to drive the overall global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market.
The global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Hydrolyzed Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hydrolyzed Whey Protein in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Agropur
Arla Foods Ingredients Group
Carbery Group
Glanbia
Hilmar Cheese Company
Milk Specialties
Market size by Product
Hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Powder
Others
Market size by End User
Food and Beverages
Health Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
