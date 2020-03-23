In-App Advertising Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Chartboost, Flurry, Inmobi, Millennial media, Mopub and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global In-App Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-App Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
In-app advertising is a form of advertising through smartphones wherein the advertisements are integrated into the mobile applications. With adaption of digital marketing and smartphones penetration worldwide, there are lucrative opportunities for in-app advertising worldwide.
The key players covered in this study
Chartboost
Flurry
Inmobi
Millennial media
Mopub
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standard Banner Ads
Interstitial Ads
Hyper-local Targeted Ads
Rich Media Ads
Video Ads
Native Ads
Market segment by Application, split into
Messaging
Gaming
Online Shopping
Ticketing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-App Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standard Banner Ads
1.4.3 Interstitial Ads
1.4.4 Hyper-local Targeted Ads
1.4.5 Rich Media Ads
1.4.6 Video Ads
1.4.7 Native Ads
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-App Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Messaging
1.5.3 Gaming
1.5.4 Online Shopping
1.5.5 Ticketing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 In-App Advertising Market Size
2.2 In-App Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 In-App Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 In-App Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 In-App Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global In-App Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global In-App Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global In-App Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 In-App Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players In-App Advertising Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into In-App Advertising Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Chartboost
12.1.1 Chartboost Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-App Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Chartboost Revenue in In-App Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Chartboost Recent Development
12.2 Flurry
12.2.1 Flurry Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-App Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Flurry Revenue in In-App Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Flurry Recent Development
12.3 Inmobi
12.3.1 Inmobi Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-App Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Inmobi Revenue in In-App Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Inmobi Recent Development
12.4 Millennial media
12.4.1 Millennial media Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-App Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Millennial media Revenue in In-App Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Millennial media Recent Development
12.5 Mopub
12.5.1 Mopub Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-App Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Mopub Revenue in In-App Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Mopub Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
