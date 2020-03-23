Kombucha Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of over 23.0% until 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Kombucha Market (By Flavors: Original, Flavoured; By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Health Stores) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global kombucha market size is anticipated to around USD 6.2 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 23.0% CAGR during the forecast time period. This market is anticipated to be driven by rising product developments, flavour season experimentation, and customer mindfulness about medical advantages related with the product.

This market is foreseen to be driven by developments, enhance flavour experimentation, and expanding mindfulness in regards to medical advantages related with kombucha utilization and consumption.

The market is essentially expected to develop by virtue of accelerating rate of consumption and utilization of kombucha as an option in contrast to aerated drinks and beverages. This market is attracting worldwide aerated drinks producers to put resources into and obtain rising players.

Recognizing factor that gives a focused edge to this market is that kombucha is home-made and has a wide potential for experimentation. Beverage manufacturing organizations are displaying patterns like arranging kombucha tasting rivalry offering an opportunity to kombucha creators to come and exhibit their product. Winner of the rivalries is intensely financed by built up players. This pattern is exhibiting magnificent capital potential.

Kombucha `market value chain involves raw material providers, distributors, makers, manufacturers, and end-use verticals. Kombucha is gotten from crude materials, for example, tea leaves, Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY), sugar, and flavours.

Application areas of kombucha are enlarging in different segments of food and beverage, for example, breakfast suppers, frozen yogurt fixings, and confections among others. This is additionally anticipated to create future market openings.

Tealeaves, for the most part black tea and green tea, are utilized in kombucha preparing process. Another significant raw material utilized is sugar. Both these products are effectively accessible at markets. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations (UN), worldwide tea generation including green, black and moment tea expanded by 6% and achieved 5.07 million tons in 2013. Black tea output expanded by 5.4% in light of proceeded with firm costs, while green tea yield expanded by 5.1%.

The global kombucha market is segmented into flavour, distribution channel and region. On the basis of flavour, the global kombucha market is segmented into original, and flavoured. On the basis of distribution channel, the global kombucha market is segmented into Supermarkets, Online Stores, and Health Stores. On the basis of region the global Kombucha market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

North America represented 59.4% market volume in 2018. Strong distribution network or Solid dispersion system and rising purchaser mindfulness in U.S. are anticipated to drive territorial market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the most noteworthy CAGR over the conjecture time frame because of expanding interest for probiotic and strengthened drinks. The pattern of expending solid and common products is anticipated to look good for market development. Europe is fundamentally affected by rising interest for utilitarian drinks and appeal from Russia and Germany.

Kombucha products are confronting administrative concerns identified with liquor content present in the beverage. The U.S. Sustenance and Drug Administration (FDA) and other administrative experts have recommended to take careful steps previously expending the product and all the more so for the general population attempting the product for the first. A few purchasers have revealed stomach vexed, unfavourably susceptible responses, lethal responses, and metabolic acidosis after utilization of this product. Expanding mindfulness with respect to sick impacts has unfavourably influenced the market development.

Organizations have put a tremendous measure of cash in obtaining extra generation capacities in developing nations and in growing their distribution channels. Expanding speculations by functional food and beverage organizations in innovative work to create sound products are anticipated to fuel market development.

The key players catering to the global Kombucha market are Kombucha Wonder Drink, Millennium Products, Inc. , Live Soda Kombucha , Reed’s, Inc. , Nesalla Kombucha , The Hain Celestial Group , Makana Beverages Inc., Revive Kombucha , Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), Kosmic Kombucha , Cell – Nique Corporation , Townshend’s Tea Company, Buchi Kombucha , The Humm Kombucha , and Gt’s Kombucha. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

