LAPTOP CARRY CASES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Laptop carry case refers to bags, sleeves, and cases designed to protect laptops as well as related documents and accessories. The laptop carry case is essential for the protection of laptops, documents, and other laptop accessories while traveling or carrying laptops from one place to another.

Laptop carry cases like shoulder/sling bags, backpacks, and others are used to carry laptops and other things associated with laptops based on their need and application. However, the main feature of a laptop carry case’s is design and safety includes a safety sleeve for the laptop.

In 2017, the global Laptop Carry Cases market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Laptop Carry Cases market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Laptop Carry Cases include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Laptop Carry Cases include

Belkin International

Kensington Computer Products Group

Samsonite

Sanwa Supply

Targus

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

Crumpler

Dicota

Elecom

Filson

Golla

Ogio

United States Luggage Company

Wenger

Market Size Split by Type

Shoulder/sling

Backpack

Market Size Split by Application

Casual User

Business User

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Laptop Carry Cases market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Laptop Carry Cases market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Laptop Carry Cases manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laptop Carry Cases with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Laptop Carry Cases submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laptop Carry Cases are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laptop Carry Cases market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laptop Carry Cases Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Laptop Carry Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Shoulder/sling

1.4.3 Backpack

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laptop Carry Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Casual User

1.5.3 Business User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laptop Carry Cases Market Size

2.1.1 Global Laptop Carry Cases Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Laptop Carry Cases Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Laptop Carry Cases Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Laptop Carry Cases Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Laptop Carry Cases Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Laptop Carry Cases Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Laptop Carry Cases Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Laptop Carry Cases Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Laptop Carry Cases Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Laptop Carry Cases Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Laptop Carry Cases Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Laptop Carry Cases Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Laptop Carry Cases Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Laptop Carry Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Laptop Carry Cases Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Laptop Carry Cases Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laptop Carry Cases Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Belkin International

11.1.1 Belkin International Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.1.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Kensington Computer Products Group

11.2.1 Kensington Computer Products Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.2.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Samsonite

11.3.1 Samsonite Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.3.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Sanwa Supply

11.4.1 Sanwa Supply Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.4.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Targus

11.5.1 Targus Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.5.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Brenthaven

11.6.1 Brenthaven Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.6.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Chrome Industries

11.7.1 Chrome Industries Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.7.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Crumpler

11.8.1 Crumpler Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.8.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Dicota

11.9.1 Dicota Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.9.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Elecom

11.10.1 Elecom Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Laptop Carry Cases

11.10.4 Laptop Carry Cases Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Filson

11.12 Golla

11.13 Ogio

11.14 United States Luggage Company

11.15 Wenger

Continued…..

