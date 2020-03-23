LED Retrofit Market Is Expected To Expand At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The “LED retrofit Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the LED retrofit market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the LED retrofit market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the LED retrofit market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global LED retrofit market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global LED retrofit market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the LED retrofit market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global LED Retrofit Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global LED retrofit market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including ‘by application,’ ‘by type,’ and ‘by functionality.’ Based on application, the global LED retrofitmarket is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Others include square and custom LED retrofits. Additionally by type, the global LED retrofit market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. by functionality, the market is segmented into dimmable and non-dimmable.

Global LED Retrofit Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global LED Retrofit Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, Eaton, General Electric Company, and Cree Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel LED retrofit lights. For instance,in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED which provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its LED retrofit offerings. Additionally, in October 2017, Tridonic announced the launch of its LLE AC G1 module, a single-component solution tailored to linear luminaire. The integrated electronics, self-cooling, lighting technology and a packet of mounting accessories makes it a prominent retrofit option.

Global LED Retrofit Market

Global LED Retrofit Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Global LED Retrofit Market, by Functionality

Dimmable

Non-dimmable

Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



