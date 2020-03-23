Medical Imaging Informatics Market is expected to garner $5,383 million by 2022 with Leading Manufactures

Increase in the number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, decrease in cost of medical imaging informatics data storage platforms, and improving healthcare ecosystems are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, lack of expertise to operate information technology integrated imaging modalities and high installation cost of medical imaging informatics solutions restrict the market growth. Furthermore, developing countries, such as China and India, are expected to provide huge growth opportunities to this market.

Medical Imaging Informatics Market is expected to garner $5,383 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2016-2022. Software segment dominated the market in 2015 and expected to continue its dominance. North America accounted for around half of the Global medical imaging informatics market in 2015.

Key findings of Medical Imaging Informatics Market:

• In the year 2015, software component was the leading segment of overall medical imaging informatics market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

• The digital radiography segment is projected to generate largest revenue in the Global medical imaging informatics market.

• Japan alone is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific region accounting for around one-third share of the Asia-Pacific medical imaging informatics market.

Among the end user, the hospital segment held around half share of the Globalmedical imaging informatics market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the analysis period, due to increase in hospital visits & hospitalization cases and increase in government support in the form of funds to screen various diseases in the public and not-for-profit hospitals.

North America and Europe together accounted around three-fourth share of overall market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The growth in the medical imaging informatics market in these regions attribute to increase in demand for medical informatics technology, high adoption rate of technological advanced healthcare IT systems, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of leading players

Key players :

•Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

• Carestream HealthInc. (U.S.)

• McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

• Lexmark International Inc. (U.S.)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Esaote SpA (Italy)

• Dell Inc. (U.S.).

