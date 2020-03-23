Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services.

These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Android

iOS

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Android

2.1.2 iOS

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Data and application integration

3.1.2 Identity and access management

3.1.3 Usage analytics

3.1.4 Support and maintenance Service

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 IBM Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Oracle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Microsoft Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Kony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Kinvey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Anypresence (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Appcelerator (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Built.Io (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 KII Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Cloudmine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Parse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Feedhenry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

