Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% in 2018 – 2026

According to Acumen Research and Consulting the global multiparameter patient monitoring market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report named “Multiparameter patient monitoring Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, growing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, rising awareness regarding accessibility of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring solutions, increasing geriatric population and several initiatives taken by governments are some of the primary factors that are boosting the multiparameter patient monitoring market growth globally. Multiparameter patient monitoring system is a solution that helps healthcare centres to enhance and improve clinical performance. The multiparameter patient monitors have various functions such as drug dose calculation, pace detection, paediatric, adult and neonatal monitoring and night mode facility. North America is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the escalating demand for high acuteness multiparameter patient monitors in intensive care units and rising awareness regarding accessibility of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring solutions.

Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements to Drive the Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Growth

Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer in developed as well as developing regions and rapid growth in healthcare sector are some of the factors driving the growth of the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. Various technical innovations and advancements in this field are expected to boost the development of the market in coming years. Furthermore, the growing penetration of mobile healthcare technology and increasing inclination towards the internet of things (IoT) in the medical field are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. Growing rate of gait disorders incidences, rising physical disabilities and technological innovations in healthcare industry are some of the fundamental factors that are boosting the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. Furthermore, occurrences of endocrine diseases such as hyperthyroidism and diabetes are exclusively high in emerging countries and these diseases consequence in chronic conditions that needs critical monitoring and surgeries of vital parameters. Also, favourable demographic trends such as increasing geriatric population vulnerable to diseases and various infections have positively influenced the global multiparameter patient monitoring market growth. Additionally, rising awareness regarding accessibility of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring solutions among developing economies is anticipated to spur the overall market growth in the coming future. Governments of various countries are taking several initiatives in order to develop the awareness level among the doctors concerning the accessibility of proficient multiparameter monitoring devices that allows faster patient recovery. Also the government and regulatory systems are implementing numerous initiatives in order to reduce the price of multiparameter monitors and resolve various issues regarding affordability as developing regions are price sensitive, thereby fueling the market growth.

North America to Grow at Highest Rate in Multiparameter patient monitoring Market

Geographically, the global multiparameter patient monitoring market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the escalating demand for high acuteness multiparameter patient monitors in intensive care units and rising awareness regarding accessibility of technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring solutions. Huge demand for multiparameter patient monitoring systems presence of modern medical technology and high quality healthcare system in the region are also expected to increase the growth of the regional market. Huge elderly population, growing GDP and rising technological advancements in the region are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of healthcare industry and ever-increasing government initiatives towards developing technologically advanced multiparameter patient monitoring devices in emerging economies. Multiparameter patient monitoring devices are increasingly being used to remotely monitor the physiological parameters of the patients due to the ongoing advancement in wireless technology.

Market Players

The multiparameter patient monitoring market is consolidated with limited number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Biotronik, Lifewatch AG, Masimo Corporation, Care Innovations, LLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc. and Smiths Medical.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Multiparameter Patient Monitoring

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Fixed

1.2.2.4. Portable

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Acuity Level

1.2.3.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Acuity Level (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share By Acuity Level in 2017

1.2.3.3. High-Acuity

1.2.3.4. Mid-Acuity

1.2.3.5. Low-Acuity

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Age Group

1.2.4.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Age Group (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share By Age Group in 2017

1.2.4.3. Adult

1.2.4.4. Pediatric

1.2.4.5. Geriatric

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By End Users

1.2.5.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share By End Users in 2017

1.2.5.3. Hospitals

1.2.5.4. Homecare Settings

1.2.5.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.2.5.6. Others

1.2.6. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market by Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Type

4.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Revenue By Type

4.2. Fixed

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Portable

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Acuity Level

5.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Revenue By Acuity Level

5.2. High-Acuity

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Mid-Acuity

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Low-Acuity

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Age Group

6.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Revenue By Age Group

6.2. Adult

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Pediatric

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Geriatric

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By End Users

7.1. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Revenue By End Users

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Homecare Settings

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. North America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

8.1. North America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. Europe Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

9.1. Europe Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. Asia-Pacific Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

10.1. Asia-Pacific Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. Latin America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

11.1. Latin America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Argentina

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. Middle East Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

12.1. Middle East Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Saudi Arabia

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. UAE

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. Africa Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market By Country

13.1. Africa Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Africa Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. South Africa

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Egypt

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Acuity Level, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Medtronic, Inc.

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Siemens Healthcare

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Biotronik

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. Lifewatch AG

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Masimo Corporation

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. Care Innovations, LLC.

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. GE Healthcare Ltd.

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. Johnson & Johnson

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Abbott Laboratories

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

14.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.12.1. Company Snapshot

14.12.2. Overview

14.12.3. Financial Overview

14.12.4. Product Portfolio

14.12.5. Key Developments

14.12.6. Strategies

14.13. Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

14.13.1. Company Snapshot

14.13.2. Overview

14.13.3. Financial Overview

14.13.4. Product Portfolio

14.13.5. Key Developments

14.13.6. Strategies

14.14. Honeywell International Inc.

14.14.1. Company Snapshot

14.14.2. Overview

14.14.3. Financial Overview

14.14.4. Product Portfolio

14.14.5. Key Developments

14.14.6. Strategies

14.15. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

14.15.1. Company Snapshot

14.15.2. Overview

14.15.3. Financial Overview

14.15.4. Product Portfolio

14.15.5. Key Developments

14.15.6. Strategies

14.16. Smiths Medical.

14.16.1. Company Snapshot

14.16.2. Overview

14.16.3. Financial Overview

14.16.4. Product Portfolio

14.16.5. Key Developments

14.16.6. Strategies

14.17. Others

14.17.1. Company Snapshot

14.17.2. Overview

14.17.3. Financial Overview

14.17.4. Product Portfolio

14.17.5. Key Developments

14.17.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

