Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Overview and Scope 2019 to 2024

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 680 million by 2024, from US$ 610 million in 2019.

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta

DSM

In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024.

At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China.

Product Type Coverage: Pharmaceutical Grade, Feed Grade, Other

Product Application Coverage: Feed Additives, Food and Drinks Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Daily Chemicals, Other

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

