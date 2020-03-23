North America HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market- Size, Share, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, Brief Analysis On Top Key players: HLA typing transplant diagnostics services, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs

North America HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR-SSP, PCR SSOP, PCR-SBT}, Next-Generation Sequencing), End-User (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 North America HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market is expected progress at a significant CAGR in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast by 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the North America HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.

On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.

Major Market Competitors:

The North America HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Proimmune And Creative Biolabs among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

Founded in 1956 and headquartered at Massachusetts, U.S. The company operates through four business segments, namely, Laboratory Products and Services, Life Sciences and Solutions, Analytical Instruments and Speciality Diagnostic. Life Sciences Solutions provides an extensive portfolio of instruments, reagents and consumables used in medical research and biological, discovery and production of vaccines and new drugs as well as diagnosis of diseases. Analytical Instruments segment provides a broad offering of consumables, instruments, software and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory, on the production line and in the field. Specialty Diagnostics segment provides a wide range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, instruments and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has operating companies across the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Some of its subsidiaries Thermo Electron Australia Pty Limited (Australia), Thermo Electron Holdings SAS(France), Thermo Finland Holdings LLC (Delaware), Kendro Laboratory Products (H.K.) Limited (Hong kong), Niton Europe GmbH (Germany), Thermo Ramsey S.A.(Spain) etc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered at North Carolina, U.S. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a company which is one of the leaders in the life sciences company for offering patient care, which provides clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The company operates through two business segments namely LabCorp diagnostics and Covance drug development. The LabCorp Diagnostics offers wide range of testing products an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the U.S. and Covance drug development is engaged in the end-to-end drug development services which includes from the early-stage research to regulatory approval and beyond.

The company has its major presence in U.S., Canada, UK, and Switzerland. The company also operates in 60 countries globally

Creative Biolabs:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, U.S. Creative Biolabs is the provider of service that helps in the various antibody production and engineering areas. The company provides wide range of services such as mouse and rat monoclonal antibody production using hybridoma technology, monkey, human, rabbit, chicken, dog, llama and camel monoclonal antibody production which uses antibody library technologies. The company comprises of native and synthetic human antibody libraries with diversity about more than 109.

The company operates in North America.

ProImmune ltd.:

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Oxford, UK. ProImmune is engaged in offering wide range of immunity related products. The company provides solutions for preclinical and clinical immunology research, which includes antigen characterization products and services for examination of the antigen-specific immune responses with state-of-the-art ELISpot and flow cytometry techniques.

ProImmune provides its products to the North America and Europe region.

