Patient safety is a top priority in hospital and retail pharmacies. Over and beyond the forecast period, an increasing adoption of pharmacy automation systems is expected in a global scope because these systems can reduce medication errors and improve workflow efficiency in pharmacies. North America pharmacy automation systems market will advance to $5.02 billion in 2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, table-top tablet counters, and automated drug compounding devices in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies across the region.

Early buyer get 20% discount on this premium report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4406

Highlighted with 23 tables and 34 figures, this 127-page report “North America Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Product and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of North America pharmacy automation systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 – 2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure



Growth Drivers



Restraints and Challenges



Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities



Porter’s Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmacy automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, product type and country.

Based on end-users, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hospital Pharmacies (further segmented into Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy and Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)



Retail Pharmacies (further divided into Retail Chain Pharmacies and Independent Drug Stores)



Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations



Others



Based on product type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (further categorized into Centralized Systems (Robotic Systems and Carousels) and Decentralized Systems (Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems )



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems



Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems (further divided into Unit-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems and Multi-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems)



Table-top Tablet Counters



Automated Drug Compounding Devices (further segmented into Compounding Systems for Solid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Liquid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Other Formulations)



Others



Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.



Canada



For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all national markets by end-user and product type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key pharmacy automation systems vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

View a detailed Table of Content here: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4406

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America pharmacy automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abacus Rx, Inc. Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc. Aesynt Incorporated AmerisourceBergen Corporation ARxIUM Inc. Baxter Healthcare Corporation Becton, Dickinson & Co Capsa Solutions, LLC Cerner Corporation ForHealth Technologies Health Robotics SRL Innovation Associates, Inc. InterMetro Industries Corporation McKesson Corporation Medacist Solutions Group, LLC. Omnicell, Inc Parata Systems Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC Pharmacy Automation Systems LLC RxMedic Systems, Inc. Rxsafe, LLC Scriptpro LLC Swisslog Holding AG Talyst, LLC TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH Yaskawa Electric Corp. Yuyama



Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]