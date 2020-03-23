OBD TELEMATICS GLOBAL MARKET, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023
OBD telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform
Global and Regional OBD Telematics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Continental
Delphi
Bosch
LG
Geotab
Danlaw
CalAmp
Automatic
Dash
Zubie
Xirgo Technologies
Mojio
Autonet.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
SIM Card Type
Wifi Type
Others
By Application
Repair Technicians
State Agencies
Vehicle Owners
Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 SIM Card Type
1.1.2.2 Wifi Type
1.1.2.3 Others
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Repair Technicians
1.1.3.2 State Agencies
1.1.3.3 Vehicle Owners
1.1.3.4 Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers
1.1.3.5 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Continental
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Delphi
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Bosch
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 LG
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Geotab
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Danlaw
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 CalAmp
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Automatic
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Dash
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Zubie
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Xirgo Technologies
6.12 Mojio
6.13 Autonet.
