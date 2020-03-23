Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: Aker Solutions, Technip, FMC Technologies, Prysmian Group, Vallourec, Nexans and Oceaneering

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6700 million by 2024, from US$ 5180 million in 2019.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Aker Solutions, Technip, FMC Technologies, Prysmian Group and Vallourec.

Globally, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) is quite high and held by a few of enterprises. The Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market was worth $ 5363 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 6393 million in 2021. In the next five years, the global consumption of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) will maintain an average 6% annual growth rate.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market

Aker Solutions

Technip

FMC Technologies

FMC Corporation

Prysmian Group

Vallourec

Vallourec – North America

Nexans

Oceaneering

JDR Cable Systems

Oceaneering Asset Integrity

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-risers-flowlines-surf-423182

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) refer to the cable those used in the operation of subsea oil or gas plant.

An umbilical, or umbilical cable, is a static or dynamic cable that is the vital link between subsea production and processing systems and the surface, as well as between elements within the larger subsea system via flying leads. Umbilicals are composite cables that have the ability to carry out a large range of processes. Flowlines transport unprocessed fluids from the subsea well to the riser. The riser then transports the fluids to the surface processing system.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Market Analysis by Types: Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines

Umbilicals

Risers and Flowlines

Market Analysis by Applications: Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-risers-flowlines-surf-423182

Major Table of Contents: Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines by Players

4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Make an Inquiry Before [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-risers-flowlines-surf-423182

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines market Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To understand the future outlook and prospects for Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]