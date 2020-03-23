Operations Intelligence Platforms Market: 2019 Trend, Size, Share & 2024 Growth Forecast Research and Analysis Report
Latest Niche Market Research Study on “Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” added at Arcognizance.com
We defines the operations intelligence platform as a suite of development and runtime software tools that monitor, alert and support interactive decision making by providing data and analytics about current conditions. These platforms have adapters to receive and send data; event processing logic to detect threats and opportunities; rule processing; analytics; dashboards; alerting facilities; and capabilities to trigger responses in applications, devices or workflow tools. The platforms apply to the operational aspects of a business. Business operations are activities that produce, deliver or directly enable goods, services and information products. Applications built on operations intelligence platforms work at the oversight level; they do not directly control work at a detailed level.
Scope of the Report:
The global Operations Intelligence Platforms market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Operations Intelligence Platforms.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Operations Intelligence Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Operations Intelligence Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Axway (Decision Insight)
Axway (Axway Sentinel)
Bentley Systems International
ClearPriority
DevonWay
Every Angle Software Solutions
Feedzai
Guavus
Intelligent InSites
Interfacing Technologies
Kinaxis
Kofax
Omnivex
OpsVeda
Oversight Systems
Rockshore
SAP
Software AG
Space-Time Insight
SQLstream
VisionWaves
Vitria Technology
XMPro
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
0-500 Users
500-1000 Users
Above 1000 Users
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Operations Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Operations Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Operations Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Operations Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Operations Intelligence Platforms by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
