Overall Turbochargers Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industryto meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc. to name a few. The top 5 manufacturers occupied about 82% market share. These companies are trying to introduce new technology in the market through innovation and new product development. Apart from this, they are taking initiatives to engage themselves in partnerships and alliances in order to expand their business in emerging markets such as India and China.

The Overall Turbochargers Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Engineering Machinery

Other Industry

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

Kangyue Technology

Weifang Fuyuan

Shenlong Turbocharger

Okiya Group

Zhejiang Rongfa

Hunan Rugidove

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Overall Turbochargers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Overall Turbochargers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Overall Turbochargers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Overall Turbochargers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Overall Turbochargers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

