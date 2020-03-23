Playout Automation Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries
Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Playout Automation Market” research report Forecast to 2024
Broadcast automation market, there are many small and large scale suppliers, very fragmented.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Playout Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Playout Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.
The need for multilingual playout have risen due to the expanding audience and growth in the penetration of satellite and cable TV in rural areas.
The global Playout Automation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Playout Automation.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Evertz Microsystems
Grass Valley
Harmonic
Snell Advanced Media
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
International Broadcasters
National Broadcasters
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Movement
News
Entertainment
Animation, Education
