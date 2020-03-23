Point Of Care Testing Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The Point Of Care Testing Market Research Report Forecast 2018-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Point Of Care Testing Market industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Global Point of care testing Market to reach USD 50.5 billion by 2025.

Global Point of care testing market valued approximately USD 23.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Healthcare decentralization coupled with the technological advancements are considered as the key growth trends for the global point of care testing market over the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report at: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2908330/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Key driving factors for the point of care testing market are high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases along with the government support to promote point of care testing. According to the fight chronic disease organization in 2015, in U.S. 133 million deaths are caused and disability due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Since point of care testing is a faster and efficient diagnostic test that offers better monitoring, diagnosis, disease management. As a result, the adoption and demand for point of care testing products would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness of point-of-care testing offers lucrative growth prospects for the point of care testing market across the globe. However, stringent government policies are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the point of care testing market is segmented into product, platform, mode and end-user. The product segment of global point of care testing market is classified into Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products and other POC products of which glucose monitoring testing products accounts the largest share owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. On the basis of platform, the market is diversified into microfluidics, lateral flow assays, dipsticks, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics. The end-user segment is classified into research laboratories, home care, professional diagnostics centers and other end-users. Also, the mode segment is bifurcated into OTC-based testing and prescription-based testing.

Enquire about this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2908330/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

The regional analysis of point of care testing market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in point of care testing market owing to the high awareness amongst healthcare providers and patients regarding early disease diagnosis along with increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to companies engaged in exploiting the untapped opportunities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Some of the key players involved in the market are; Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostic, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corporation, Siemens, Accubiotech, EKF Diagnostics. Key companies are highly investing into R&D for energy efficient relays. They are also trying to dominate the market by offering upgraded versions of currently being used devices.

By Product : Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products, Other POC products

By Platform: Microfluidics, Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Immunoassays, Molecular diagnostics

By Mode: OTC-based testing, Prescription-based testing

By End-user: Research laboratories, Home care, Professional diagnostics centers, Other End Users

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Point Of Care Testing Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, Venture capitalists, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Third-party knowledge providers, Investment bankers and Investors

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-point-of-care-testing-market-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Point Of Care Testing Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Point Of Care Testing Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Point Of Care Testing Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Point Of Care Testing Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global Point Of Care Testing Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Point Of Care Testing Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]