Probiotic Market Landscape Is Pegged To Expand A Year On Year Over 2014 – 2020

The research report on the global probiotic market presents an in-depth analysis with the help of market-related figures and facts. It further emphasize on the demand and supply strategies, product segmentation, recent developments, and the competitive landscape of the global probiotic market. The research study further covers the driving and restraining factors of the global probiotic market.

According to the research report, the global probiotic market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of probiotics.

The key information and figures mentioned in this report are derived on the basis of primary and secondary information. The report also includes useful inputs and strategic recommendations from industry experts. SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools that the analysts have used to determine the growth opportunities and challenges of the global probiotic market.

The probiotic market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and strain type. The application segments of the market include dietary supplements, food and beverages, and animal feed. By end user, the market is segmented into animal probiotics and human probiotics. By strain type, the market is divided into yeast, streptococcus, lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and spore formers.

Overview of the Global Probiotic Market

The global probiotic market, in 2014, was valued at US$62.6 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$96 bn by the end of 2020. This market is projected to exhibit a progressive 7.40% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

The growing awareness regarding the enhancement of gut health, increasing consumption of functional foods, and the high efficiency of probiotic bacteria are some of the major factors accountable for the development of the global probiotics market.

Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics, growing demand for probiotics from developing economies, and the ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global probiotics market in the next five years.

On the flip side, the lack of appropriate standardization in the global probiotics market is the key factor that is expected to hamper the growth of this market in the next few years.

The global probiotics market is segmented by geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, in 2013, Asia Pacific led the global probiotics market and is expected to continue in the leading position throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a healthy 7.10% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. The rapid growth of the Asia Pacific probiotics market is due to the growing demand from countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan. After Asia Pacific, the Europe probiotic market holds the second position in the global market.

France is expected to exhibit a 6.60% CAGR and Germany is projected to register a 6.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. Presently, the North America probiotics market accounts for a very tiny share in the global market; however, this region is expected to witness a high growth rate in the next few years.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The prominent players operating in the global probiotic market are Nestle S.A., China-Biotics, Inc., E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, General Mills, Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., PROBI AB, BioGaia AB, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Mother Dairy, Groupe Danone S.A., and Chr. Hansen. The growing popularity of probiotics worldwide has attracted many new players to participate in this market.

