Radiotherapy Market | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Global Radiotherapy Market to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2025.

Global radiotherapy market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in radiotherapy and increasing government investments to meet the demand for cancer treatment are some key trend triggering the growth of the radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

Key driving factor for the radiotherapy market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Since, radiotherapy tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for radiotherapy tests over the forecast period. According to Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, 1 woman affected by cervical cancer dies due to its impact in every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1women die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India. Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in Middle East & Africa region. Thus, high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for radiotherapy treatment as it is beneficial to treat cancer, promoting the growth of the radiotherapy market. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advantages of radiotherapy along with the use of particle therapy for cancer treatment offers lucrative growth prospects for the Radiotherapy market. However, lack of trained personnel expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the radiotherapy market is segmented into type, application and end-user. Type segment of global radiotherapy market is classified into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy of which external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increases accuracy and precision of tumor targeting. On the basis of application segment, the market is diversified into skin & lip cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer, lung cancer and others. The end-user segment is classified into hospitals, cancer research institutes and ambulatory & radiotherapy centers of which hospital segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the increasing installation of advanced radiotherapy equipment along with government initiatives and funding to promote the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

The regional analysis of radiotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in radiotherapy market owing to the increasing number of cancer cases coupled with the technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the presence of market players such as GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Inc and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to high prevalence of cancer along with rising geriatric population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The leading market players include- GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Ion Beam Applications, Nordion, Isoray, Mirada Medical, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

By Type : External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application: Skin & Lip Cancer, Breast Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Spine Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others

By End-user:

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Radiotherapy Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, Venture capitalists, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Third-party knowledge providers, Investment bankers and Investors

