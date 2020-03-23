Rice Flour Market Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global rice flour market. It provides detailed research findings of 2017 and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on rice flour for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global rice flour market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for rice flour manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, including key market players and their strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of rice flour manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, type, origin, application, sales channel, and region.

The report includes rice flour market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By source, the global rice flour market is segmented as white rice and brown rice. By type, the market is segmented as long grain, medium & short grain, and pre-gelatinized. Furthermore, by origin, the global rice flour market is segmented organic and conventional. By application, the market is segmented as bakery & confectionary, breakfast solutions, baby food, and others. By sales channel, the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous rice flour manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of rice flour in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the rice flour market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of rice flour penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Rice flour market are Associated British Foods PLC, Ebro Foods, S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Limited, General Mills, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Shipton Mill Ltd., KRÖNER-STÄRKE GmbH, Caremoli Group, Belourthe SA, Bressmer & Francke (Gmbh & Co.) KG, and EDME Food Ingredients Limited.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global rice flour market – By source

White rice

Brown rice

Global rice flour market – By type

Long grain

Medium & short grain

Pregelatinized

Global rice flour market – By origin

Organic

Conventional

Global rice flour market – By application

Bakery & Confectionary

Breakfast solutions

Baby Food

Others

Global rice flour market – By region

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Formats Departmental Stores Convenience Store E-commerce Other



