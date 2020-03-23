SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to expand at a meteoric CAGR of 5.6% by 2025

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE), the most sought after electrophoresis method worldwide, currently accounts for more than 24% share of the total revenue of the US$ 1.42 Bn global electrophoresis market. According to the latest research, the global SDS-PAGE market revenue was valuated at US$ 361.9 Mn in 2017, which is estimated to cross US$ 559 Mn by the end of 2025. Over an eight-year forecast period 2017-2025, the global market for SDS PAGE will reportedly expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value.

North America & Europe to Lead, Asia Pacific to Develop into a Highly Attractive Market

By region, North America represents the largest regional market for SDS PAGE, occupying more than 35% share of the total revenues, and is foreseen to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Higher investments in R&D activities and a growing number of protein quantification research projects will continue to spur the demand for SDS PAGE in this regional market. By 2025 end, North American market is poised for steady growth at an estimated CAGR of 5.4%. Europe is apprehended to retain the second largest market position with over 26% market value share in near future, predominantly attributed to improved distribution network and fostering sales. Asia Pacific, identified to be the most opportunistic regional market for SDS PAGE, is projected to see significant growth in the course of assessment period.

The number of bio-pharmaceutical companies in APAC is rapidly elevating and a majority of them have set their focus on biosimilars. Development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilar drugs will uplift the market in this region and an additional boost will be provided by improved quality control systems in the industry. Governments across developing countries in Asia Pacific are supporting the growth of biotech industry by increasing funds and healthcare budget. Growing efforts in attracting foreign direct investments are foreseen to bring in multiple lucrative growth opportunities within Asia Pacific for investors in SDS PAGE market.

Applications in Proteomics Research to Spur SDS PAGE Demand

The recent past has been observing a growing shift of life sciences R&D from developed regions to developing countries such as those in APAC. Availability of qualified and skilled resources is another factor fuelling the growth of market in this region. Favourable initiatives and collaborative efforts being taken in a bid to identify complex-to-treat illnesses are anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Steady demand for proteomics applications, such as molecular weight determination, peptide mapping, protein size and purity estimation, protein integrity monitoring, protein quantification, and protein ubiquity detection is likely to maintain the pace of market growth. Research indicates that rising use of gel-free stain since the recent past will significantly impact the performance of SDS PAGE market over 2017-2025. Critical emergence of academia as the primary organization for performing basic research is another driver identified to influence the market growth in upcoming years. Coupled with introduction of faster dissolving SDS in electrophoresis, constant innovation in protein electrophoresis will also push the market up in near future.

Promising Growth Prospects Estimated for All Regional Markets

While North America is slated for steady growth, Europe will see a promising CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. APAC is identified to be the fastest growing regional market for SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2025 end. China, Japan, and India are likely to be the major markets in this region. As the Chinese life sciences industry is on the verge of a major reform, key players are prioritising improved product quality and pricing reforms since the past few years. This will possibly provide a crucial impetus to the growth of China’s SDS PAGE market in near future. Latin America and MEA will possibly witness moderate growth at CAGR values of over 4% throughout the projection period. Recent research points out concentration of the Asia Pacific SDS PAGE market in five of the leading companies operating in the global market, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.