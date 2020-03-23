Self Injection Device Market Growth and Technology including Players: Novo Nordisk, Mylan, Pfizer, Sanofi, BD and more

The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device.

According to this study, over the next five years the Self Injection Device market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9950 million by 2024, from US$ 7090 million in 2019.

The report contains 164 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Novo Nordisk, Mylan, Pfizer, Sanofi, BD, Eli Lilly, Gerresheimer, Dongbao, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, Antares Pharma, Haselmeier

The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Product Type Coverage: Reusable Self Injection Device, Disposable Self Injection Device

Product Application Coverage: Insulin Injection, Epinephrine Injection, Other

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

